The glimpse of Rocky Bhai is finally coming and it’s sooner than we all thought. Director Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter to make the big announcement with a picture of Yash looking nothing short of regal with the teaser details. KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of the upcoming year which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

The first part of the film released two years ago and was a huge success at the box office. From trade analysts to all the KGF fans, everyone has been waiting for the film for long now.

Director Prashanth Neel shared the big news of the teaser on his Twitter account with a picture of Yash and captioned it, “A glance into the Empire 💥 It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms youtube. @VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84 https://t.co/evCn5jiBkn”

Isn’t that exciting? Can 8th January come any sooner?

Mark the date in the calendars and keep your schedule free as Rocky Bhai is finally giving us a sneak peek of his empire.

In the announcement picture, Yash is sitting on a throne next to a fire torch and the look on his face with wrath will leave you spellbound.

The teaser of KGF Chapter 2 is coming on January 8th which also happens to be Yash’s birthday. He’ll be celebrating his 35th birthday this year and what better gift to give to his fans than this. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, just a few hours, director Prashanth Neel announced the wrap of the film and now, fans can take a sigh of relief.

Prashanth took to his Twitter and wrote, “Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot…The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life @TheNameIsYasha treat to work with as always…An end to the climax shoot…Can’t wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen.”

We definitely can’t wait to see Yash’s Rocky Bhai vs. Sanjay Dutt’s Bagheera.

Aren’t y’all excited for KGF Chapter 2 teaser? Tell us through the comments below.

