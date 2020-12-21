Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is hands down, one of the most popular shows in Indian television history. Apart from writers and director, the blood and sweat of its actors are responsible for making the show a historic success. Amongst such actors, one is Ghanshyam Nayak aka our beloved Natu Kaka, who is an important pillar of the show.

For the unversed, as per the restrictions issued by the state government of Maharashtra, it wasn’t permitted to carry on the shoot featuring old-aged actors. Further, the veteran actor had to undergo surgery, thus keeping him away from the shoot.

Now, the good news is, Ghanshyam Nayak has officially returned to the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, the actor has himself confirmed that same while speaking to Times Of India, “My health is absolutely fine. I have started shooting for Taarak Mehta. I had shot for the show last on 16th March and now I started shooting for it from December 16th exact post 9 months. Yes, my track has been brought back and the episode will be aired in a day or two. When the shooting began after the lockdown there was a law that restricted older actors beyond the age of 60 to shoot. Then I had to undergo major surgery. The operation was successful and now health is good.”

Ghanshyam Nayak added, “On the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are looked after quite well. All the protocols are followed and safety measures are taken properly. The Production house of Asit Modiji looks after all of us very well. We have been given a pickup and drop facility from the production house. This is the 13th year of our show and the stow is still doing well. I feel one of the reasons behind the success of our producer Asit Modiji is because he is a good person. There has been nobody on the sets whose payment has been delayed or not been on time. He has made sure that all the artists are paid on time.” He also shared that Dilip Joshi was very happy to see him making a return.

Well, we can’t really express how excited we are to see Nayak as Natu Kaka in the show yet again!

