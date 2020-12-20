Disha Vakani aka Dayaben is till date one of the most loved characters of Indian television. The actress played an important role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and became a household name with her stint in the show.

Back in 2017, Disha went on maternity leave to give birth to her daughter and hasn’t returned ever since to the show.

If the reports are to be believed, Disha Vakani wants to increase her fees on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and producer Asit Modi isn’t agreeing with her demand. According to DNA, Vakani was reportedly getting 1.25 lakh per episode before she went on maternity leave and post the leave, for her comeback the actress was demanding 1.5 lakh per episode.

That’s a whopping amount, isn’t it? But it’s all worth it because ‘Dayaben’ is such a joyous character on the show. The 42-year-old Disha Vakani was once the highest-paid actress on television.

Along with this, Disha also demanded to work only 15 days a month in an 11 AM to 6 PM shift since she has a little daughter to look after at home now.

Disha Vakani married a Mumbai-based accountant, Mayur Pandya back in 2015 in a private ceremony in the presence of her close friends and family and in 2017 she gave birth to her daughter, Stuti Padia.

There has been a lot of brouhaha around Vakani coming back to the show and back in October, we spoke to Asit Modi on the same to which he replied, “Abhi kuch pakka nahi hai. Negotiations aise kuch hota nahi hai.” (Nothing is confirmed as of now, no negotiations as such are on-going.)

Well, we’re not sure if that is hopeful or disappointing news for Disha Vakani fans! But the possibility hasn’t been completely ruled, so let’s just hope for the best.

What are your thoughts on Disha Vakani being the highest-paid television actress once upon a time? Tell us in the comments below.

