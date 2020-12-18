Superstar Yash and wife Radhika recently graced the TV screens for a commercial. The couple has reunited on screen after 4 years and that is reason enough for us to adore their togetherness. Yash married Radhika 4 years back and this commercial is a sight to sore eyes.

Advertisement

Joining him for this is Radhika who looks at Yash as her favourite co-actor. The couple is playing their real-life role of husband and wife. Yash can be seen donning his KGF avatar and is high on energy throughout the ad. Radhika plays the ever so smiling and loving wife. Yash looks like a perfect family man. What is not to love about this commercial? We are totally in awe of the chemistry the couple share on-screen and off it as well.

Advertisement

Yash and Radhika are Sandalwood’s one of the most favorite and dominant couples. After dating for 8 years they got married in 2016. They have done four films together and are each other’s favourite co-stars. They made their debuts together in the same movie and from there on their chemistry has left the audience in awe of their pairing. They are proud parents of 2 children. The ad for sure leaves their fans wanting more.

Yash became a Pan – India star after his Kannada film KGF became a hit and resonated with fans on a national level. The actor has since gone from strength to strength and has been roped in by quite a few brands to endorse their products. He and Radhika also have two kids together that they love dearly.

Yash will next be seen in KGF 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt who plays a pivotal role in the movie. The movie is expected to release in 2021.

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh Doesn’t Want To Become A Big Star; Says “I Feel If I Keep It Low Profile…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube