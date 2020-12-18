Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular actors on Indian television. The actor recently got married to Ruchikaa Kapoor, breaking the hearts of all her female fans. The actor started his career with Disney Channel’s Kya Mast hai Life and was last seen in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke opposite Rhea Sharma. Currently, we are waiting for his web show Paurashpur, in which he will be seen in a never seen before avatar.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with a leading portal, the actor said that he doesn’t want to become a big star and want to keep a low profile. Continue reading the scoop to know more about it.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Spotboye, Shaheer Sheikh opened up on his views on starring in a Bollywood movie. The actor said, “I did two films in Indonesia. So that part got covered. I saw myself on the big screen and it did well also. I don’t want to be a star. That is the thing I never dreamt of- becoming a big star. When I saw so much fame in Indonesia, I enjoyed it of course. But I feel if I keep it low profile, I am able to put the message out there. And be happy with what I am doing. I think that’s more than enough. I would not want to be a big star. But I would want to stand up for the right cause.”

Speaking about his future projects, Shaheer Sheikh said, “It’s a big responsibility on people who create cinema and to give the right message out there. And I would like to be part of more shows with a good message for the audience and at the same time, entertain them. But I want to do shows which talk about relevant stuff, issues which our society is dealing with nowadays.”

What’s your take on Shaheer Sheikh’s thoughts? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

Must Read: XXX Controversy: Ekta Kapoor Granted Interim Protection From Arrest By The Supreme Court

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube