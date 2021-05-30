Social media is a big source of earnings in today’s world of the internet. While big Bollywood stars take big paychecks for playing a part in a film, their income from social media, especially Instagram, is something one can only dream of. Let us take a look at how much Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and other big stars earn from their one sponsored post on Instagram.

Advertisement

Starting with a living legend Amitabh Bachchan, the actor charges a whopping sum for one sponsored post. And yes, it’s totally justifiable. With a following of 26.7 million on Instagram, Big B reportedly charges around 50 lakhs for one post. Big B is still very much in demand, thanks to his connect with young Bollywood fans and box office pull.

Advertisement

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor lives to his ‘King Khan’ tag and fills his pockets with a huge amount from Instagram. He charges around 80 lakhs to 1 crore for one sponsored post. Alia Bhatt too is at the same level that of King Khan thanks to her consistent box office successes and a huge following. She charges around 1 crore per post.

Priyanka Chopra leaves Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan behind as she charges a whopping amount nearing 2 crores. She takes away around 1.80 crores per sponsored post. She has a following of 63.8 million on Instagram. Ever since she actively switched to Hollywood, her fan base is ever increasing. Also, social work is something that keeps Priyanka trending all across the globe.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stuff!

Must Read: Exclusive! Sidharth Shukla On Broken But Beautiful 3 Co-Star Sonia Rathee: “The Confidence With Which She…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube