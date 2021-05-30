Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone are some of the most leading actresses in Bollywood. The two might be cool around each other today, but during their initial days in Bollywood, things were never this way. Both actresses indulged in a bitter cold war.

For the unversed, the two actresses were involved in a bitter catfight and made headlines after reports of Anushka slashing her endorsement fee in order to grab a deal that was offered to Deepika was doing the rounds a few years ago.

Anushka Sharma had also spoken in length, during a conversation with, Mumbai Mirror, as to why they couldn’t see each other eye to eye back in those days. When she was accused of snatching brand endorsement deals from Deepika Padukone, Jab Harry Met Sejal actress said, “There is no comparison between Deepika and me. Nothing links us. We do a different kind of films. In fact, she has done more films. I’ve been choosy. I have not picked up just about any role that came my way. I don’t need to do that. I have enough brands. And each one of them has renewed the contract, some of them for the third time. I don’t think that’s happening with other heroines. I must be doing something right.”

Anushka even slammed Deepika for flashing a rate card. She said, “What I offer, only I can. What others do, probably I cannot. I am working back to back with four top-notch directors.” Then she also went on to take a sharp dig at Deepika by saying that she doesn’t need to flash rate card to crack brand deals.

“Today I command a premium. I have earned it. And I don’t need to slash my prices. The best brands and filmmakers work with me happily and pay what I demand. But these are things that you don’t flaunt,” Anushka Sharma said.

