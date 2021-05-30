Legendary Bollywood actor Rekha manages to be in the limelight for many reasons always. Her beauty being one of them, while the row with veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan is the topmost reason. While Big B maintains silence on anything about their dynamic, that isn’t the same with the Ghar actor who has gone on record cryptically talking about it many times.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha were reportedly in love back in time, but their relationship did not end up being a successful union. The couple has managed to be the news forever. Sometimes for good, and majorly for the rumours and speculations floating around them. But that hasn’t stopped the Super Nani actor from not maintaining silence on the same. Out of the many times, she was once attending a Daboo Ratnani event, where she did a funny thing and grabbed all the attention. Read on to know what happened exactly.

So interestingly, Rekha was present for a launch organized by well-known photographer Daboo Ratnani. While the paparazzi were clocking her at the event, she was standing in front of pictures clicked by the photographer. After some time of posing, when she looked back at the wall, she instantly ran in the other direction. There was a big Amitabh Bachchan portrait that made her do so.

That isn’t it. What actually cracked up everyone in the room was what Rekha said further. While running away from there, she said, “Yahan danger zone hai”. Everyone in the room burst into laughter. The video was all over the internet back in time, and to date makes it to the throwback section.

Meanwhile, most recently, Rekha dominated all her headlines with one more alleged Amitabh Bachchan reference when she appeared on Indian Idol 11. Host Jay Bhanushali in a segment asked Neha Kakkar and the veteran actor if they have seen a woman fall for a married man? To which she quirkily replied, “Ask me!” And you should have already guessed what happened later.

