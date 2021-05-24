Did You Know? Dilip Kumar Was All Set To Direct Amitabh Bachchan In A Drama Set In The Kashmir Valley In The ‘90s

Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan are not just two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood but also ones who have been reigning in our hearts for years. The duo featured alongside each other in the high-octane drama Shakti wherein they were pitted opposite each other. While we loved them there, it seems like we would have been treated to their duo once more if things went as per plans.

As per a report, Kumar was set to direct Bachchan in the ‘90s and even wrote the script for the same. The project was titled Baba Jaani, and below are all the news we have on it.

As reported by Pinkvilla, in the 1990s, Dilip Kumar was planning to make a switch in his career and move from acting to film direction. During that time, he planned to direct a film titled Kalinga, starring him and Sunny Deol in the lead. The iconic duo of Kalyanji Anandji had come onboard as music composers.

While reports state that Dilip Kumar was set to play the role of Justice Kalinga, Sunny’s character details were kept well under wraps. After shooting for less than a week, Deol walked out of the film as he was not in sync with the veteran actor’s style of filmmaking and was eventually replaced with a new face. However, after throwing away nearly 70% of the film, it was shelved as it took too much time, and the money being spent on it was only increasing.

While people know of Kalinga, not many know that Dilip Kumar was also keen on directing a film with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Titled Baba Jaani, the reports states that not only was he to helm it, but he had also written the script of the film. This dream film was reported to see Mr Bachchan play a Kashmiri Pandit.

Baba Jaani was essentially a drama set in the Kashmir Valley, and insiders even claimed that the makers had also designed an announcement poster for the same. Alas, this announcement poster never made it to the audiences and was shelved without making any noise.

Besides this project with Amitabh Bachchan never taking flight, a project that was to star Dilip Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan was also shelved. As per the same report, Dilip Saab was supposed to act in Abhishek’s debut film, a project titled Akhri Mughal, but it never saw the light of day as it was put on the burner.

Wouldn’t it have been a treat to watch Amitabh Bachchan in a Dilip Kumar directorial?

