Kader Khan's Son Once Asked Govinda "Has He Even Bothered To Call Us Even Once After My Father's Passing Away?"

Govinda ruled the box in the ’90s. His unmatchable dancing skills, brilliant comic timing and powerful performances made him one of the top performers for nearly a decade when entertaining the audience. However, his success would not have been possible without Kader Khan.

Advertisement

Govinda and Kader Khan worked together in several films. Khan’s cheeky dialogues and one-liners are still remembered today. Their jodi remained popular not just on screen but off it too. However, Khan retired from films and shifted base to Canada with his sons, and he soon became a forgotten gem.

Advertisement

When Kader Khan passed away in 2018, due to prolonged illness, many celebrities mourned for the loss. Govinda was one of the celebrities who not only mourned the loss but also claimed that the late legendary actor was like a father figure to him. But this didn’t go down well with Khan’s son.

The Coolie No.1 actor had tweeted, “RIP Kader Khan Saab. He was not just my “ustaad” but a father figure to me, his midas touch and his aura made every actor he worked with a superstar. The entire film industry and my family deeply mourns this loss and we cannot express the sorrow in words. #ripkaderkhansaab.”

Kader Khan’s son reacted to Govinda‘s tweet during a conversation with the news agency IANS. Khan’s son Sarfaraz said, “Please ask Govinda how many times he inquired about his father figure’s health. Has he even bothered to call us even once after my father’s passing away? This is the way our film industry has become. It is the way the Indian film industry has become now. There are too many fragmented camps and loyalties. The out-of-sight-out-of-mind mentality can’t be helped.”

Sarfaraz further said, “My father always told us, his sons, not to expect anything from anybody and we grew up with the belief that one must do what is required in life and expect nothing in return.”

Govinda also later reacted to Sarfaraz Khan’s outburst. The 57-year-old actor at that time said, “He is a kid and I would not like to comment on it. He is a kid. I got know what he said.”

Must Read: When Sara Ali Khan Was Trolled For Overacting In Love Aaj Kal Trailer: “We Were Not Allowed To See The Monitor”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube