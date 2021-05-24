Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara continues to rule our hearts despite the fact that the film is about to clock ten years. The Zoya Akhtar directorial was a fun-filled ride which most of us still enjoy taking. Although most of the dialogues and scenes of the film became iconic, the one scene where Hrithik Roshan has to park the car in the side and get on a quick video call with his Japanese clients whereas Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol make fun of him is one of the funniest. But did you know while shooting this scene, Roshan almost killed the other two actors?

Yes, it’s a true story, and Abhay recalls this incident in a video shared by Tiger Baby Films social media pages. Although we are laughing about this incident now, it must have been scary as hell that time. Keep reading further.

In a video posted on the Tiger Baby Films social media pages, Abhay Deol remembered a moment from shooting Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara when Hrithik Roshan parked a car with him and Farhan Akhtar sitting in the backseat but forgot to pull the handbrake. The car slowly began to slide down towards a gorge before Hrithik leapt back in and stopped it. Farhan could be seen jumping out of the back seat. Thank God! For his presence of mind. Check out the video below:

“Before shooting this scene, Hrithik Roshan almost killed me and Farhan,” Abhay Deol said in a voiceover. “Farhan was really fast. He jumped out immediately, and I sat there thinking I’m going to die now,” he added. The video showed the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actors reacting to the near-mishap as they watched a playback of the shot on the monitor.

The video was shared with the caption, “We make films for the silver screen, but the little stories that make the big picture don’t always come through. Here’s introducing our ‘Off The Record’ series where cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes, what their psychology was in that moment and why this particular scene will always remain unforgettable to them.”

We are sure that this particular scene is not going to be the same for you ever again now, and you might go back to watching Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara after reading this.

