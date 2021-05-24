It’s been more than a year, the theatrical business has been disrupted in India. With box office windows being shut, the war on digital mediums has been intensified. One such war is between the titans, Salman Khan’s Radhe and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii.

Advertisement

For all box office enthusiasts, the pandemic has been a gloomy one as no big Bollywood film saw a proper release in theatres. So, to keep all such readers intrigued, we are giving a try at ‘digital’ numbers. The numbers from the OTT release and other platforms will be taken into consideration for a comparison. So without wasting any time, let’s get started.

Akshay Kumar beats Salman Khan on YouTube

Advertisement

It’s quite surprising here as Salman’s Radhe was promoted aggressively on the internet. The trailer was released on multiple YouTube channels including- Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, Zee5, ZeePlex and Zee Music Company. These 5 channels constitute 67.5 million views. Here’s Akshay is winning the battle as Laxmii has fetched 85 million views from Fox Star Hindi and Disney Plus Hotstar VIP channels.

Eid factor gives Salman an edge

Radhe benefitted hugely from the fact that it was an Eid release. There’s an emotional connection between fans and Bhaijaan over Eid and we don’t need to explain it further. His latest release arrived on Ramazan Eid’s holiday (13th May), thus giving an extra push and putting up 4.2 million views on opening day. On the other hand, Laxmii was a regular release that arrived on 9th November but still managed to take a huge start by fetching 3.7 million views.

Akshay beats Salman in Koimoi Review rating

Here, in Koimoi rating, Akshay scored half a star more than Salman’s film. Laxmii was 2 out of 5, while Radhe was given 1.5 out of 5 stars.

Salman Khan struggles in IMDb ratings

Radhe has become Salman’s lowest-rated film in IMDb. It stands at 1.8 out of 10 with a vote of over 151k voters. On the other hand, Laxmii stands at 2.4 out of 10 with over 49k votes.

Akshay Kumar is ruling the small screen

Laxmii recorded an earth-shattering viewership on its world television premiere. It was broadcasted on Star Gold and record a whopping 2.6 crores of impressions. It’s the highest for any Indian film.

On the whole, Akshay is winning in 3 out of 4 sections here. Let’s see what Salman’s Radhe does on its TV premiere.

Must Read: When Karan Johar Called Anushka Sharma “Desh Ki Bahu” Because Of Virat Kohli; Check Out Her Unmissable Reaction!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube