K-Pop super band BTS’ latest song “Butter” sets a new record with 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes. The track released just a couple of hours ago today, Friday, May 21. The band’s new music video also drew around 3.89 million concurrent viewers during its midnight (EST) premiere.

Advertisement

In its first five hours of release, the track had over 47,034,131 views on YouTube and 4.8 million likes, according to Forbes. At the time of going online, this K-Pop track had over 56 million views on the music platform.

Advertisement

BTS‘ ‘Butter’ is a dance-pop track with the band’s distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances, with highlight gestures such as stroking of hair, blowing kisses and walking on tiptoes.

BTS will perform ‘Butter’ for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23. At the award night, the K-Pop band have been nominated in four categories – Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song.

The band also kicks off Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on May 28.

Must Read: Taylor Swift Considering To Marry Joe Alwyn After Growing Closer During The Quarantine?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube