If there’s one thing that we have been waiting hopelessly for is the FRIENDS reunion episode. The reunion episode has a starry guest list including BTS and today, we bring you a throwback video where RM from the Korean Boy Band reveals to Ellen DeGeneres how he learned English watching the show.

Advertisement

RM is the leader of the boy band and revealed how the show played an important role in learning English for him.

Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres asked RM how he learned English and replying to her, the BTS singer said, “My English teacher was the sitcom Friends.” He continued and said, “Back in the days, when I was like 15, 14, it was quite like a syndrome for all the Korean parents to make their kids watch Friends. I thought I was kind of like a victim at that time, but right now, I’m the lucky one, thanks to my mother. She bought me all 10 DVDs — all the seasons. So firstly, I watched them with the Korean subtitles, and then next time, I watched with the English subtitles, and then I just removed it.”

The first half of the video has RM talking about FRIENDS on the Ellen Show, take a look:

Isn’t that so cool? Totally!

Meanwhile, recently the makers of FRIENDS revealed the starry guestlist for the REUNION episode and besides BTS it also stars Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Kit Harington, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and more.

The reunion episode stars the original cast of the show including Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox. The episode will air on May 27, 2021, on HBO Max.

For more FRIENDS update, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nick Jonas Hospitalised After Getting Injured On The Sets Of The Voice?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube