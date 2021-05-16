Netflix’s coming-of-age period drama The Queen’s Gambit, which is based on Walter Tevis’s 1983 novel of the same name, received a positive response when it was released last year. Critics lauded Anya Taylor Joy’s performance in the mini-series. Now she opens up about starring the American series.

Anya played the role of Beth Harmon, an orphaned chess prodigy, who rises to the top of the chess world while struggling with drug and alcohol dependency. The actress bagged several awards for her performance in Netflix‘s mini-series.

Anya Taylor-Joy has now opened up to the Deadline and revealed what made her take up the role of Beth Harmon. She said, “First of all, I ran to the meeting with Scott [Frank, showrunner]. I don’t run, that’s not something that I do really, but I ran to that meeting as soon as I finished the book because I was so excited and I just, I knew her so immediately.”

The 25-year-old actress further said, “And the first thing I yelled at Scott across the restaurant was, ‘It’s not about chess. It’s about loneliness and trying to find your place and the price of genius, and what it is to be that other and attempting to find your world within that.’”

Anya Taylor Joy added, “And yeah, I was desperate to tell this story. I fell in love with her immediately, and I really thought that I could do it right.”

Following the success of The Queen’s Gambit, the makers of the series are apparently planning for the second season. Anya Taylor Joy recently opened up about the possibility. Talking to Elle, she said, “It would be silly of me to say, ‘There will never be a second season,’ and then I’m 40, and [the show’s creator Scott Frank] is like, ‘Hey, how do you feel about that? Do you want to go back?'”

