Anya Taylor Joy, the talented 29-year-old known for her stellar performances in The Queen’s Gambit and The Witch has not only made a name for her acting talent but also for her private love life with musician Malcolm McRae.

The duo has been among the very few who have successfully kept their relationship under wraps but their love story has captured the hearts of many. Here’s what we know about their secret nuptials and their journey together until now.

A Serendipitous Meeting Turned Into Lifetime Commitment

The power couple first came across each other in March 2021 during a premiere at the Queen’s Gambit, and interestingly, it was a love at first sight for McRae, a musician and a member of the band ‘More’.

Their first meeting left a long lasting impact on McRae, so much so that he penned a song about her, serving as a deep reflection of the bond that was starting to form between them. It didn’t take much long after that for them to start dating, but they carefully hid their private moments from the watchful eyes of the paparazzi.

Despite the low-key nature of their romance, things went pretty smoothly for them. And believe it or not, it took just one year for the duo to make the biggest decision in their relationship. The couple secretly eloped in New Orleans On April 1, 2022, a decision that marked their new chapter as husband and wife.

Both Anya and McRae opted for a private wedding ceremony which was attended by a few of their close friends, including model and actress Cara Delevingne.

A Celebration in Venice

The Peaky Blinders star donned a stunning custom Dior gown for the memorable occasion. Her dress included intricate detailing with sparkling accents and delicate hummingbirds. The couple’s wedding also served as a nod to their shared love of the macabre, with some unique touches that reflected this.

According to Entertainment Tonight, one notable detail was the cake, heart shaped, which was a subtle tribute to Interview with the Vampire, a gothic theme that has influenced both Taylor-Joy and McRae.

However, the couple’s celebration of love didn’t end with the elopement. Just a few months later, they hosted a much larger wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, at the historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta. This time, the event, unlike the last time, was attended by several celebrity friends, including Inventing Anna star Julia Garner, actor Miles Teller, and, of course, Delevingne, who had been part of their intimate New Orleans wedding.

The actress wore her Dior wedding gown again, making it clear that this was a celebration meant to last.

Anya Taylor Joy and Malcolm McRae

The couple’s love story is not just about their whirlwind romance, it is their deep respect and mutual respect for each other that makes their bond different from other relationships.

Probably the most notable aspect of their relationship is that both of them share the same birth dates (April 26). Yes you read that right. Anya Taylor Joy has disclosed in several interviews that their love affair is a unique blend of wisdom and youthful energy. And McRae, for his part, plays the role of a perfect husband by frequently expressing his love for his wife on social media.

Though both Taylor-Joy and McRae are in the public eye, they manage to keep their private life relatively quiet, only offering glimpses of their affection for one another.

