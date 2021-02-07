Netflix has a huge library of web series having more than 5 seasons with 40 minutes an episode. While we absolutely love to binge-watch those episodes, the need for tight, concise storytelling also exists. The streaming service also has a plethora of mini-series that can tell a tale with more depth than a movie. But the beauty of it is that it doesn’t need to drag on for years on end.

Here are some of the best miniseries available on Netflix that you can binge-watch.

The Queen’s Gambit

It’s the American coming-of-age period drama miniseries based on Walter Tevis’s 1983 novel of the same name. Anya Taylor-Joy starrer tells the story of a young chess prodigy upending social norms while battling her own addiction problems. When the series was released in 2020 it was an instant hit. The mini-series is also nominated for Golden Globe awards and SAG awards.

The Bodyguard

It is British police political-thriller television series where a heroic but volatile war veteran, David Budd, now working as a police sergeant with the Metropolitan Police Service in London, in the Royalty and Specialist Protection branch. He is assigned to protect the home secretary. However, he doesn’t exactly agree with her politics, leading to questions about his true motives. The 6-episode series stars Richard Madden.

London Spy

It is a British-American crime drama created and written by New York Times best-selling author Tom Rob Smith. The five-part series follows an emotional journey of a young man as he tries to find the truth behind his lover’s death. It’s a slow burn, but worth the wait. Ben Whishaw plays the lead role in the series.

Unorthodox

It is a German-American drama television miniseries which is based on the New York Times bestselling memoir of the same name by Deborah Feldman. Interestingly, it is the first Netflix’s series to be in Yiddish. The series follows the story of a young girl who escapes from her strict and ultra-orthodox Jewish community after she has been living in an arranged marriage she is against.

The Stranger

It’s a British mystery thriller series based on the 2015 Harlan Coben novel of the same title. The Netflix series that follows the story of a man named Adam Price whose family-revolving world is turned upside down after he’s told a secret about his wife. Only eighth episodes are enough to get wanting for more.

