Netflix users have stumbled upon a British crime series named Bodyguard. It has them glued to their screens, and once they press play, stopping after one episode doesn’t seem to happen. In fact, many are burning through all six episodes in a single sitting after being drawn in by the sharp pacing and intriguing storytelling.

Bodyguard Plot: A Tense Thriller Set In London

Once a BBC original, the series is set in London and follows David Budd, a war veteran now serving as a Specialist Protection Officer with the Metropolitan Police. He’s a man who gets pulled in all directions, battling with trauma from his past while walking a tightrope between duty and suspicion. His latest assignment places him close to Julia Montague, a high-profile and polarizing Home Secretary with no shortage of enemies. From that point on, things spiral into a tangled mix of politics and betrayal.

Richard Madden leads the cast and delivers a performance that turns heads. The British star, already known for his role in Game of Thrones, trades medieval armor for bulletproof vests here, and many agree that this might be his most gripping work yet. Bodyguard is created by Jed Mercurio, who is also the mind behind Line of Duty and Bodies.

Why You Should Watch Bodyguard On Netflix?

The series opened to a storm of attention back in the UK. It pulled over 10 million viewers for its debut episode alone. And while it’s no newcomer to fans of British television, its arrival on Netflix has reignited buzz, especially among those catching it for the first time. Critics have praised it for its intensity and tight storytelling. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 93 percent score, and social media has been echoing the praise. Critically acclaimed and praised by audiences alike, many are calling it one of the best shows ever.

One viewer wrote, “Just finished binge watching Bodyguard on @NetflixIndia. If there’s one drama series you cannot afford to miss, it’s this. Outstanding script. Amazing performances. Exceptional editing. What a thriller.” Another tweeted, “#Bodyguard on Netflix is too good!!!!”

A third added, “Bodyguard on Netflix was un-freakin-believable. One of the best new shows in years. The finale was in-TENSE. Also glad to see Robb Stark landed on his feet after the red wedding.” A fourth said, ““Bodyguard” on Netflix. Outstanding. Just finished. Six episodes. Good to the end. 👍”

Bodyguard Trailer

