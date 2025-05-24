Remember that Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown almost landed a role in another major franchise? It’s wild to think about it now, but in 2022, Millie nearly took flight for a distant Star Wars adventure. At merely 18, Millie soared to prominence through her role as Eleven in Netflix’s sci-fi hit, Stranger Things. And naturally, big studios wanted in. That’s when talks with Disney started heating up.

As reported by The Mirror at the time, Brown was deep in private conversations with none other than Kathleen Kennedy, the head honcho of Lucasfilm. And guess what? Millie’s dad-slash-manager, Robert Brown, was apparently already tight with her.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Secret Star Wars Talks

The meetings were hushed, but the whispers were loud. Insiders claimed the deal being floated could’ve bagged Millie over $15 million. That’s not pocket change, even by Jedi standards. But it made sense. She was already earning a reported $1 million per episode for Stranger Things. And she had a massive fan base that ticked all the Disney demo boxes—basically everyone aged 10 to 30.

Millie Bobby Brown was flying high, and so was the idea of her entering the Star Wars universe. But what role would she have played? No one ever confirmed it. Was it a lightsaber-wielding warrior? A rebel pilot with an attitude? A Force-sensitive with a mysterious past? We never got that answer, but speculation ran wild.

What we do know is that the conversations were real. The timing aligned with Disney’s push to inject fresh energy into the franchise, especially as it pivoted toward younger audiences with its streaming slate. And Millie Bobby Brown had already proven she could carry a franchise.

“The Disney executives know just how much of an icon she is already for the 10 to 30-year-old audience and what that brings in terms of appeal… She doesn’t need to audition – it’s more a case of how the director and her bond. She has the gravitas to hold down the lead for that universe,” a source told The Mirror at the time.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Potential Star Wars Deal Never Materialized

Looking back, the match-up almost felt too perfect. A rising global star with sci-fi street cred and a massive studio hungry for new faces and fresh storylines. And a fandom that would’ve lost its collective mind seeing Millie on a star cruiser.

However, for reasons still unclear, the deal never took off. Maybe the timing wasn’t right. Maybe the story didn’t fit. Or maybe Millie just had too much on her plate—she was juggling acting, producing, and building a beauty brand, after all.

Still, fans haven’t stopped dreaming about what could’ve been. It’s one of those Hollywood what-ifs that still gets people talking. Because in a different timeline, Millie Bobby Brown could’ve been a cornerstone of the Star Wars universe. No official lightsaber or Star Wars credits. But the Force was very close to being with her for a brief moment.

