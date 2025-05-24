The Last of Us series, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles, is arguably the most popular and the most-loved series in the post-apocalyptic space. If you’re a fan of the post-apocalyptic sub-genre, you should definitely watch this recently released series that flew under the radar, despite holding an impressive 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. We are talking about the Argentine sci-fi survival series The Eternaut. Read on to know more about the show and where to stream it.

The Eternaut: Plot & Cast

Based on a widely admired 1950s graphic novel of the same name and directed by Bruno Stagnaro, the show’s basic plot is about how a mysterious snowfall happens one night in the Argentine capital city, Buenos Aires. The horrific incident instantly kills most of the population.

But Juan Salvo and a group of survivors soon realize that the snowstorm was just the beginning of something more sinister. They come to know that they are under attack from alien invaders, and now, they must join forces to confront the alien threat. It features Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson, Andrea Pietra, Marcelo Subiotto, and César Troncoso in major roles.

Where To Watch The Eternaut On OTT?

The first season of the Spanish-language series, which consists of six episodes, is streaming on the Netflix OTT platform. Season 1 premiered on Netflix on April 30, 2025.

The Eternaut – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The Eternaut has received positive feedback from critics. As mentioned earlier, the series holds an excellent critics’ score of 95% on the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The RT critics’ consensus reads, “Grounded by layered performances and a foreboding pace, The Eternaut is a post-apocalyptic adventure that derives its thrills from character as much as it does set pieces.” Moreover, the show has received a user rating of 7.5/10 on IMDb.

The Eternaut Trailer

You can watch the intriguing trailer of the series here to get a better idea of its underlying plot, characters, and setting:

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: Loved Adolescence? This Netflix Nordic Noir Thriller Would Be Your Next Ideal Binge!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News