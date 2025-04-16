When Abby (played by Kaitlyn Dever) first rolls into The Last of Us season 2, episode 1, “Future Days,” she wastes no time announcing her mission: kill Joel (Pedro Pascal). But why? The show doesn’t exactly spell it out initially, leaving us hanging and wondering what’s driving her. Sure, we know Joel has a bloody past, especially after the events of the season 1 finale, where he goes full-on Rambo on the Fireflies in Salt Lake City.

But Abby’s rage runs deeper than just a casual grudge. Her pursuit isn’t just about the Fireflies she’s lost; a personal vendetta lurks beneath the surface. While her friends discuss moving on and finding a new settlement, Abby has tunnel vision. She is dead set on finding Joel, and the stakes? Oh, they’re personal. So, what’s behind this burning need for revenge? You’re about to find out. Let’s dig into why Abby is hell-bent on taking Joel down, and trust me, it’s not just about the world’s messed-up post-apocalyptic situation.

Why Does Abby Want Revenge On Joel?

Abby’s thirst for vengeance starts with a pretty tragic chain of events. In The Last of Us season 1, Joel pulled a hero move by saving Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from a deadly operation that could’ve cured the world. But, in the process, he killed Abby’s dad, Jerry, who was just trying to save humanity by performing surgery on Ellie’s brain. Talk about a family drama twist! Abby wasn’t just a random character; she was right there in the hospital when Joel made his bloody escape, and she’s carried that pain for years.

She wants to make Joel suffer for what he did, believing that revenge is the only way to cope with the loss of her father. By the time we get to season 2, she’s spent five years plotting the perfect way to make him pay. Now, that’s some serious dedication to the cause. But will taking out Joel give her the closure she thinks it will? Or will it only leave her feeling emptier than before?

How Does Abby Kill Joel In The Last of Us Part II?

When Abby finally gets her hands on Joel in The Last of Us Part II, she wastes no time making him pay for what he did to her dad. She lures him into a trap, and the revenge is as brutal as it is methodical.

First, she shoots him in the leg with a shotgun (because, you know, she wants him to suffer), then has her friend Mel, who just happens to be a surgeon, make sure he doesn’t die too quickly. Then comes the real kicker: Abby picks up a golf club and starts beating Joel to death. For four years, Abby trained for this moment, and when it finally came, she realized something shocking.

After the violence, after the revenge, she feels just empty. Guess what, Abby? Revenge doesn’t always give you the peace you’re looking for. But hey, that’s the brutal lesson of The Last of Us: revenge isn’t a magic fix, and it sure doesn’t heal the pain.

