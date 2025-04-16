The previous episode on Days of our Lives witnessed Javi defending Leo to Sami. On the other hand, Jada confided in Stephanie about Rafe and their dwindling relationship. Up next, JJ reluctantly reached out to Gabi and asked her if she was the one who shot EJ, shocking her into huge disbelief.

Lastly, Kristen confronted Xander. There’s lots of exciting scenes slated to air this week. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 16, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular, award-winning and long-running daytime drama show set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 16, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Maggie giving Philip orders. Now that he has put himself in a tough spot with Vivian, he has to face the brunt of it all. When Maggie orders Philip around, what exactly will he do about it? Is he going to give in or find a way around? Or is there more drama enroute?

When Xander refuses Kristen’s demands, how will she react? She was not happy with the fact that Xander and Philip took over DiMera Enterprises as she was being confronted by the police about EJ’s shooting. Kristen wants to have the charge of the company back but it’s not going to be as easy. So she pulled a gun on Xander and kept her demands on the table in front.

When he refuses those demands, will Kristen pull the trigger or find some other way to ensure she gets what she wants? Elsewhere, Jada sets the record straight with Rafe. The two meet at a bar and have a chat about their future together which is quite nonexistent now. She makes it clear that she slept with Shawn only once but she doesn’t know Rafe slept with Sami.

Is he going to tell her what he did after she told him the truth? Is this truly the end of their romance? When Sami and Kate catch up, how will the chat go? Lastly, Gabi rages at JJ. It’s no secret that she hates EJ which is why her boyfriend JJ thinks she could be the one who shot him a few days ago.

Gabi is appalled that her boyfriend would even think or consider something like this. JJ points out that she had the motive and she doesn’t even have an alibi. The last person who was confronted was Kristen but was given the clear. Now, JJ has reached out to Gabi and is accusing her of being the potential shooter. She cannot believe it has come to this and rages at him.

