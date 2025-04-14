The previous week on Days of our Lives saw the town of Salem scrambling in the aftermath of EJ being shot. Meanwhile, Sami and Vivian returned for a while and their comeback led to some surprising and exciting reunions on the soap opera. There’s a lot more slated for release this brand-new week.

From reconnecting bonds and resurging romances to troubles on the way, there’s a lot to be excited about this week. Here’s what the fans can expect from the April 14, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running and hit daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 14, 2025

The first episode of the week features Chanel comforting Johnny. He has been through a lot these last couple of days. From the adoption request being rejected to finding out that he was conceived when his father EJ raped his mother Sami, Johnny has been in a messy state of mind. If that wasn’t enough, EJ was then shot and has been hospitalized and comatose.

To top off the never-ending drama, Sami returned to town and had a quick chat with her son. Johnny couldn’t believe how and why his mother could have forgiven EJ so easily for the heinous crime he did. Her walk down memory lane was a lot for Johnny on top of all that was on his mind. This is why Chanel comforts her husband through all these issues and traumas.

Will she be any successful in getting him to let things go and loosen up? On the other hand, Rafe reconnects with Sami. She is going around town reuniting with people and Rafe is definitely one of them. Their past was hot and heavy and it seems like there are still sparks between the two. How far will the two take their kiss? Will they go all the way or stop things before it?

Especially since EJ is in a coma at the moment and Rafe recently told Jada that he did not want to see her for a while after she revealed that she slept with Shawn. Is this fling going to affect any chances the two of them had? Or will Rafe be unapologetic about it and continue to pursue Sami again? When Roman questions Kate, will he get the answers he’s looking for?

Since Rex found a gun in Kate’s room, things have been quite tense. Does Roman want to know if she shot EJ? How will she respond to the questions and will she tell the truth? Up next, Xander becomes outraged. He found out that Vivian is moving back into the Kiriakis mansion. How will he react?

Lastly, Vivian reminds Philip of her demands. How will this tiff fare?

