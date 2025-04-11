The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Sami catching Belle with EJ, Chad giving Johnny advice, Philip and Xander bossing Gabi around, Alex making his feelings clear to Sarah as well as Rex reassuring Kate. There’s lots more drama on the slate for avid watchers of the soap opera.

From tough conversations and fears coming to the surface to guilt and returns, there’s plenty to look forward to for fans of Days of our Lives. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 11, 2025, episode when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running and hit daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 11, 2025

The finale episode of the week features Rex sharing his fears with Roman. The former was shocked when he found a gun in his mother’s stuff. With the mystery of who shot EJ blanketing the town of EJ, Rex is worried and scared if his mother was the one who did it. It’s not a bad guess since EJ did threaten her not too long ago. Rex thus shares his fears with Roman.

Will he get some advice from Roman? Or simply a shoulder of support? On the other hand, Vivian has officially returned to Salem for what is rightfully hers. Philip and Xander have taken over the reins of DiMera Enterprises and are celebrating the success of their plotting. But it seems it was too soon to be so happy because Vivian has shown up, much to their dismay.

How will they navigate this new obstacle? What will it mean for their plans? Elsewhere, Sarah continues to wrestle with guilt. She has kept a big secret from her husband and is scared of how he will react when he does find out. How will she deal with the reveal and the aftermath of it? Will this ruin their marriage? Or will Sarah be able to apologize and actually convince him?

When Chanel confides in Paulina, what could it be about? Will she get some much-needed advice? And lastly, Sami and Johnny have a tough conversation. The former is back in Salem after a while and was shocked to find out that her son was feuding with his father over what happened in the past. Johnny just refuses to forgive EJ and is beyond furious at him.

When the mother and son have a chat about the past where EJ raped Sami and led to Johnny beng conceived, will there be a sense of closure? Or will Johnny get even more angry at how his mother forgave EJ despite what he did to her. How exactly will this tough chat go for Sami and Johnny?

