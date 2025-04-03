Sylvester Stallone, the iconic action hero behind Rocky and Rambo, has now embraced a new role as Dwight “The General” Manfredi in Tulsa King. The show, created by Taylor Sheridan, has quickly become a hit, with Stallone stepping into the world of organized crime, but this time, he’s doing it with a little more swagger and a lot of heart.

Tulsa King has already wrapped up two seasons, and fans can’t get enough of Stallone’s gritty performance. The buzz around the show is enormous, as is how much Sly is making for his role. Though the exact figures haven’t been publicly revealed yet, it’s safe to say Stallone’s paycheck is impressive. With a star of his caliber leading a show that’s been renewed for a third season, you can bet he’s making a pretty penny. Keep reading to learn how much Sly’s getting paid for his mob boss gig!

Sylvester Stallone’s Alleged Tulsa King Paycheck

Looks like Sylvester Stallone is cashing in big time for Tulsa King Season 3! According to a report from Puck, the iconic action star is making a jaw-dropping nearly $2 million per episode for the upcoming season. That’s right, almost two million bucks for each hour Dwight “The General” Manfredi struts around Tulsa, causing chaos, wearing sharp suits, and making us wonder why we’ve all been living everyday lives.

Paramount+ clearly believes in the Tulsa King magic, putting its money where its mouth is. While we don’t know the full budget for season 3 yet, this hefty paycheck for Sylvester Stallone is a sign of confidence in the show’s future. The success speaks for itself, though. Tulsa King has been rolling in critical praise, with season 2 even earning a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

And it’s not just critics who love it; Tulsa King also beat out House of the Dragon’s premiere viewership! When a show performs that well, you can bet Paramount+ is thrilled to keep Sly happy with a paycheck that reflects his star power. It’s a win-win situation: Stallone gets paid like a king, and fans get more of the mob drama they love.

Is Tulsa King Season 3 Happening?

Yes, Tulsa King Season 3 is definitely happening! Sylvester Stallone is finalizing a new deal to continue playing Dwight “The General” Manfredi in Taylor Sheridan’s hit drama series. The upcoming deal reportedly includes a two-season renewal for both Seasons 3 and 4, making it clear that Paramount+ has a lot of faith in this mobster saga. And, of course, with renewal comes a big raise for Stallone. Sources say he’s set to earn more than the $1.5M per episode he made in Season 2, which was already a major jump from Season 1’s $750K.

This two-season pickup follows a strong performance from Season 2, which hit record-breaking viewership numbers. The Season 2 premiere pulled in 2 million global views on its first day, and by the end of its first week, that number shot up to 5.4 million. The show is on a roll, with an average of over 10 million global households tuning in. And there’s even talk of spinoffs in the future, following in the footsteps of Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe. So, more Tulsa King is definitely on the way!

For more such stories, check out TV updates

Must Read: Adolescence OTT Verdict: Remains Untouchable At #1 With 30 Million+ Views In Its 3rd Consecutive Week

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News