The British crime drama series Adolescence, led by Owen Cooper, is all people could discuss. The series was released last month on the popular streaming platform Netflix, and it has spent three whole weeks at a favorable spot in the top three weekly global list of Netflix. It was also one of the most-watched shows globally and has only lost less than 10 million views. It has also entered the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix, with more views than Stranger Things 3. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The series revolves around a 13-year-old named Jamie Miller, portrayed by Cooper, who gets arrested for the murder of his classmate Katie Leonard. The story explores the challenges of Adolescence, addressing issues like bullying, online radicalization, and the impact of social media on young people.

Adolescence was released on March 13 and soon became a trending topic in the media. It has been critically acclaimed worldwide not only for its plot and subject but also for the way each episode was shot. There are four episodes, and they have all been filmed in one continuous take. Meanwhile, the lead actor, Owen Cooper, is being lauded for his performance all the more since this is his acting debut. He has also been roped in to play a young Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights.

Adolescence OTT Verdict

The limited series debuted in Netflix’s top 10 global weekly list at the #1 spot with 24.3 million views. In the second week, the show garnered a whopping 42 million views, almost double what it earned in its first week. On the third and latest week from March 24-30, it secured 30.4 million views, witnessing a decline of only 27.6%. It has been watched for 116.7 million hours on the streaming platform. Adolescence continues to rule at #1 on the global weekly top 10 list of Netflix for three consecutive weeks.

At #2 is The Residence: Season 1, with much lower views than Adolescence. It has generated 8.8 million views in its second week. Owen Cooper’s series has become the 9th most-watched series on Netflix, with 96.7 million views overall. It has beaten Stranger Things 3, which has 94.8 million views. The series is still being discussed on social media and is the #1 show in 74 countries this week.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they came in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

