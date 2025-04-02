Jujutsu Kaisen never hesitates to deliver gut-wrenching moments, with characters meeting their end in some of the most brutal, emotionally charged arcs. The show’s fans have also witnessed beloved heroes fall one after another, with their deaths not just shocking but sometimes outright devastating.

And nowhere was this more evident than in the Shibuya Incident arc, a turning point in the series where multiple major characters lost their lives, leaving viewers reeling.

Kenjiro Tsuda saying his last lines before Nanami’s death 💔 pic.twitter.com/LNpGFWiAMu — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JJKPerfectShots) February 4, 2025

The Shibuya Incident

What makes this arc even more fascinating is that one of its most heartbreaking deaths was almost never part of the story. Nanami’s tragic demise, which seemed like an inevitable moment from the start, was actually a late addition.

Yes, you read that right. Initially, Gege Akutami had no plans to kill off the seasoned sorcerer, but as the story progressed, he realized there was no avoiding it. Nanami’s death felt like the natural course for the narrative, and so, despite his initial reluctance, Akutami ultimately chose to have Mahito deliver the final blow.

NANAMI’S LAST SCENE WAS TOO FUCKING CRUEL WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/BGKjpgk8hg — ً (@vantaeprod) November 23, 2023

Why Nanami’s Death Was Necessary for Yuji’s Growth

Though painful, Nanami’s end served a significant purpose. At the time, Yuji Itadori was still finding his footing as a jujutsu sorcerer. Even though he was motivated, he needed a catalyst and perhaps something powerful enough to propel him forward.

And the loss of his mentor provided exactly that. Witnessing Nanami perish, followed soon after by Nobara’s apparent demise, shattered Yuji but also reshaped him. The timid high schooler who once hesitated in battle transformed into a hardened warrior, fueled by grief and determination.

It was this shift that allowed him to take down Mahito and, later, prepare for even greater challenges, including the monstrous Sukuna.

Akutami himself reflected on this, emphasizing that Nanami’s sacrifice was the key to Yuji’s growth. Without it, Itadori might not have developed the unrelenting drive necessary to face the horrors ahead. Seeing firsthand the atrocities villains like Mahito could commit left him with no choice but to dedicate himself fully to the fight against them.

Nanami’s Poignant and Meaningful Farewell

Nanami’s final moments were crafted with immense care, ensuring his departure carried both weight and meaning. Though physically battered and burned, his mind found solace in the vision of a peaceful Malaysian beach, a dream he had once hoped to experience in life.

Even in death, he was granted a fleeting moment of serenity before entrusting Yuji with the future. His last words, “you’ve got it from here,” was a quiet yet powerful acknowledgment of Yuji’s potential, symbolizing the passing of the torch.

While Nanami’s death was not originally planned, it became an irreplaceable part of Jujutsu Kaisen’s story.

