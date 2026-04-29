Vijay Varma’s Matka King is creating a roar on Prime Video, securing a good milestone in record time. The response to the web show has exceeded all expectations, in just 9 days of streaming, officially claiming the throne of the second most-viewed non-Netflix show of 2026 so far! In 2026, many shows have tried to capture the digital audience across platforms like JioHotstar and Amazon MX Player. However, Vijay Varma’s show is currently leading the charts!

Last week, the show made the second-best non-Netflix debut of the year, staying below Divya Dutta’s Chiraiyaa. Vijay Varma‘s show garnered 3.4 million views in its debut week. Now, in week 2, it has taken a jump of almost 32% in its viewership.

Matka King OTT Verdict Week 2

According to Ormax’s weekly data, Matka King is the second most-watched OTT property in India for the week of April 20-126. It garnered a viewership of 4.5 million, which is 1.1 million more than last week. The show arrived on Prime Video on April 17.

With its 9 days of streaming, Matka King managed to reach the #2 spot for the most-viewed non-Netflix shows of 2026. Interestingly, including the Netflix shows, it is the third most-viewed, settling below the 11 million views of Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree and 9 million views of Nana Patekar‘s Sankalp.

Here are the viewership numbers for all the web series that premiered in 2026 on any platform except Netflix. Numbers are provided by Ormax’s weekly report.

Sankalp: 9 Million | Amazon MX Player Matka King: 7.9 Million | Prime Video Chiraiyaa: 7.8 Million | JioHotstar Kaptaan: 6.6 Million | Amazon MX Player Aspirants S3: 3.2 Million | Amazon MX Player Psycho Saiyaan: 3.2 Million | Amazon MX Player Amar Vishwaas: 2.6 Million | Amazon MX Player

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

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