Shahid Kapoor’s Deva has finally arrived on Netflix and has taken a decent start in terms of viewership in its debut week. The film had a short stint at the box office, earning 33.97 crore. However, the action drama is ringing bells on Netflix, trending in the top 10 spots in 17 countries.

Trending At Number In 7 Countries!

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, the action drama is trending at the number 1 spot in 7 countries including India, Pakistan, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, and Mauritius, in its debut week.

Deva OTT Verdict

The film started streaming on Netflix on March 28. As per the data by Netflix from March 24 to March 30, Deva garnered a viewership of 2.8 million on Netflix against 7.2 million viewing hours and secured the 2nd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, ruled by Revelations at number 1.

3rd Best Debut For A Hindi Film

Shahid Kapoor knocked Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency to secure the third-best debut week viewership for a Hindi film that arrived on Netflix in 2025. Emergency was at number 3, with a viewership of 1.4 million views in its debut week.

The top spot is secured by Yami Gautam & Prateek Gandhi’s Dhoom Dhaam, which garnered 4.1 million views on Netflix during its debut week. This is followed by Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nadaaniyan, which garnered a viewership of 3.9 million views on Netflix in its debut week. Shahid Kapoor‘s Deva has pushed Emergency to the number 4 spot and claimed the number 3 spot with Deva’s 2.8 million views in its debut week on Netflix!

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Aashram S3 OTT Verdict (Week 5): Lord Bobby Deol Uproots Lifetime Views Of Every Single Web Series Of Last 3 Years Except 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News