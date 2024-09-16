After a long wait of over one and a half years, Sylvester Stallone has returned to the screens as Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi in Tulsa King. The series, which marked the legendary actor’s television debut, is back with its second season. The crime drama follows mafia capo Dwight, who builds a crew in Tulsa, Oklahoma after being released from prison after 25 years. The show airs on Paramount+, so it will not release the complete season at once. So here is when you can watch new episodes of Tulsa King Season 2.

Tulsa King Season 2: Release Schedule and Number of Episodes

Tulsa King Season 2 premiered on Paramount+ on September 15th. Keeping up with the previous installment, the new season has ten episodes, which will be released weekly on Sundays until the finale on November 17th. New episodes will be dropped on the streaming platform at 12 am PT / 3 am ET. Check out the complete release schedule below:

Episode 1: Back in the Saddle: September 15th

Episode 2: Kansas City Blues: September 22nd

Episode 3: Oklahoma v. Manfredi: September 29th

Episode 4: October 6th

Episode 5: October 13th

Episode 6: October 20th

Episode 7: October 27th

Episode 8: November 3rd

Episode 9: November 10th

Episode 10: November 17th

What is the Plot of Tulsa King Season 2?

In the new season, Dwight continues to grow his crew while facing new threats from a mob and a local businessman. The official synopsis by Paramount+ reads, “In season two, Dwight and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa but, just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim.”

“With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.”

Apart from Sylvester Stallone in the lead, the show stars Martin Starr as Bodhi, Jay Will as Tyson, Max Casella as Armand Truisi, Tatiana Zappardino as Tina Manfredi, Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher, Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci, Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua, Annabella Sciorra as Joanne, Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller, and Domenick Lombardozzi as Charles ‘Chickie’ Invernizzi. Tulsa King 2 has been helmed by Taylor Sheridan. The show was also nominated for the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award in 2023.

Must Read: Sylvester Stallone Net Worth Revealed: From Spending Millions On Swanky Cars (Owning One Worth $2M) Coupling It With Multiple Lavish California Homes In California & Florida, Rocky Balboa’s Life Is An Unstoppable Luxury

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News