Sylvester Stallone has made a name for himself as a bankable actor with numerous awards and nominations over the course of a 6-decade long career. The 77-year-old actor – who began his career in 1969 as an uncredited extra in Downhill Racer, has featured in several box office hits and brought to live characters such as Rocky Balboa in the Rocky franchise, John Rambo in all five Rambo films and Barney Ross in The Expendables.

The actor – who has also featured in Cobra, Tango and Cash, Cliffhanger, The Specialist, Demolition Man, Creed, Escape Plan and more, is a multi-millionaire. But how did he make so much dough, and where does he splurge it?

Over the years, Sylvester Stallone saw an increase in the amount he was paid to star in films, thereby increasing his net worth. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the actor is worth a whopping $400 million. Scroll below to know how he earned this much money and the different things – cars and houses, he splurges on.

Sylvester Stallone reportedly received $3.5 million for First Blood in 1982, he earned $10 million – and his first Producer credit for Staying Alive. He then received $4 million and his second Producer credit for Rhinestone. The following year, he earned $12 million and another Producer credit for Rocky IV. In 1985, he earned $12 million for Over the Top and $16 million for Rambo III.

Sylvester Stallone then went on to earn around $15 to $16 million for Lock Up, Tango & Cash, Rocky V, Oscar, Demolition Man, Judge Dredd, Assassins, The Specialist, The Expendables I, and The Expendables II, before being paid 17.5 million for Daylight and $20 million for Driven and Eye See You. As per reports, the veteran actor made around $300 million (adjusting for inflation, roughly around $500 million) in base film salaries between the 1970s and 2012.

Besides acting in films, Sylvester also formed his own production studio – Balboa Productions, with Braden Aftergood in March 2018. Some titles produced by the studio are Rambo: Last Blood, Creed III, and Samaritan. The studio is currently working on several projects, including a film depicting the story of Jack Johnson, aka Galveston Giant, the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion, the remake of the Korean action thriller film The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, and more.

Sylvester Stallone has also recorded songs for many films, such as the ‘Gonna Fly Now’ theme for the first Rocky and ‘Take Me Back’ in Rocky IV. He also did a duet with Dolly Parton on their movie Rhinestone in 1984. He is also a boxing promoter, and his company name is Tiger Eye Productions.

Regarding real estate, Sylvester Stallone’s name has been associated with several properties over the years – like selling a home in Coconut Grove, Florida, for $16 million in 1999. For the last few decades, Stallone has been residing in a mansion in a gated community at the top of Beverly Hills called Beverly Park. Built on a 3.5-acre acre land, the actor’s house measured 20,000 square feet and made him neighbors to A-list celebs like Eddie Murphy, Mark Wahlberg, and Denzel Washington. In January 2021, it was reported that Sylvester was listing this home for a staggering $130 million; however, in August 2021, he lowered the price to $85 million and, in December 2021, accepted a $58 million offer. Adele bought it, and it was the highest price ever paid for a home in Beverly Park.

In January 2010, Sylvester and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, brought a vacation retreat in La Quinta, California, for a whopping $4.5 million. Since 2014, they attempted to sell this house several times. They reduced the asking amount to $3.625 million in 2016 before finally popping it out in May 2020 for $3.1 million, around $1.4 million less than they paid to acquire it.

In December 2020, the ‘Escape Plan’ actor bought a $35.4 million 13,000-square-foot mansion – built on a 1.5-acre property in Palm Beach, Florida. In February 2022, the now-77-year-old actor splurged $18.2 million for a 2.26-acre estate in Hidden Hills, California. This property had the actor in the news for negative reasons as in August 2022, it was revealed that the property was using an ungodly amount of water – it reportedly exceeded its monthly water allocation by 195,000 gallons in May 2022 and 230,000 gallons in June 2022. In December of the same year, Sylvester Stallone listed the property for $22.5 million. Just last month, he sold the home to musician John Fogerty for $17 million, another property that had him losing more than a million compared to how much he initially paid for it.

Besides loving real estate, Sylvester Stallone is also a lover of fast cars. The actor – who, as per Carhp, is a car enthusiast, owns an all-black Bugatti Veyron worth around $2 million, a metallic black Bentley Continental GTC costs around $240K, a custom-made Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano that was purchased at $161K, a 1932 Highboy Hot Rod valued around $330K and a custom red-and-black Mustang Ford GT that cost anywhere between $30,920 to $63,265.

He also owns a $67,495 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible, a Rolls Royce Phantom that can cost up to $540K, a Porsche Panamera that comes with a price tag starting from $92,400, a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG whose price range starts from $180,150 and a 1968 Chevrolet C3 Corvette worth around $129K.

How impressed are you reading about Sylvester Stallone’s net worth?

