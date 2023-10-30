Sylvester Stallone is one of the renowned names and an influential personality in Hollywood. The actor made his career out of action films, which are considered benchmarks, but he had to go through a lot of struggle to achieve that. The actor was once rejected for the part of an extra in the cult classic, ‘The Godfather.’ The film featured Marlon Brando and Al Pacino in crucial roles and was directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Stallone skyrocketed to fame with his Rocky franchise, and there was no turning back for him. He also gained a lot of popularity with Rambo films, and he has achieved much box office success with franchise films. The fact that he made around $50 Million just from his Expendables films is enough demonstration of that. Keep scrolling to get the deets on why he was rejected for The Godfather. The movie came out in 1972, followed by two more installments.

Sylvester Stallone, in an interview with the Empire Magazine, revealed the story of how he was rejected by Paramount for the Francis Ford Coppola-helmed film. The actor shared that he approached the studio to play an extra at The Godfather’s wedding scene only to get disappointed and eventually rejected by them. The Expend4bles actor said, “I went to Paramount and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?’ They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding behind a f*cking wedding cake?”

The Godfather might not have been in his destiny, but what he got from his other films indeed made him achieve all the fame and recognition. Sylvester Stallone did soft p*rn for a meager amount of money, and from there to creating a fortune of $400 million, the action star has set an example for everyone.

On the work front, Sylvester Stallone was last seen in The Expendables 4, aka Expend4bles, alongside Jason Statham. The actor reportedly bid goodbye to his role and this franchise as he handed down the baton to the Transformers star.

The film also featured Megan Fox, and despite the big names, this Sylvester Stallone movie failed to attract the audiences to the theater. This fourth installment in this franchise has reportedly earned the lowest at the box office. Stallone also had relatively less screen time and charged only about $3 Million for the role. On the other hand, Statham earned a whopping $25 Million for his role in Expend4bles as per reports.

