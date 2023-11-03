Priscilla Presley has dropped some major bombs regarding her son-in-law of two years, Michael Jackson, and his brief marriage to her and Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. From stating that she was wary of their union from the get-go to whether she would have preferred they never tied the knot, the 78-year-old actress has held nothing back.

During an interaction with journalist Piers Morgan recently, Priscilla spoke at length about Lisa Marie’s marriage to the King of Pop and why she was concerned about her daughter during the two years they were together. Read on to know all the tea she spilled.

As reported by DailyMail, while talking to Piers Morgan during the interview for the British news show TalkTV, Priscilla Presley revealed she was very concerned about Lisa Marie Presley and her marriage to Michael Jackson. The 78-year-old actress recalled Lisa Marie confiding in her about Michael’s regular absences and disappearances, saying, “She said, ‘Mom, I’m really concerned,’ this is while they were married, and she said, ‘I never see him. He is always gone.’” When asked if her daughter knew his whereabouts, Priscilla revealed Lisa didn’t know and told her that he would just call three or four days later.

In the same interview, Priscilla Presley also discussed her fears over the ‘Beat It’ singer marrying Lisa Marie Presley as he was interested in her dad, ace musician Elvis Presley. She said, “I always felt that Michael Jackson loved Elvis, or respected Elvis, so I always felt that having the name, associated with the name with his daughter, I was concerned. I told her…”

On being quizzed if she thought that was the main reason he married Lisa Marie, Priscilla replied in the affirmative and added, “I never really got to know him.” When asked if she would have preferred her daughter not to marry the ‘Heal The World’ singer, she said, “Yes, just because I felt that he was so intrigued about Elvis.” She added that she thought he was with her “because she was a Presley.”

Check out Priscilla Presley talking about it all here:

Priscilla Presley tells Piers Morgan she was ‘very concerned’ about her daughter Lisa Marie marrying Michael Jackson, describing how he would disappear for days. “I always felt it [was about] having the name.”@Cilla_Presley | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/Cc6t00JWPb — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 2, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson got hitched in the Dominican Republic in 1994 and kept their marriage a secret for around three months. The duo walked down the aisle when the King of Pop was being accused of child s*xual abuse. They divorced in early 1996.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Marvel Is Ready To Recast Jonathan Majors Or Cut Kang’s Role Completely In MCU As The Actor Might End Up Being In Jail If Found Guilty [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News