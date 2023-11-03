Twilight star Robert Pattinson and supermodel Suki Waterhouse are reportedly expecting their first baby together! The long-time couple first sparked pregnancy rumors after they walked the red carpet for GO Campaign’s annual gala in Los Angeles. Now, the rumors seem to have been confirmed as just two weeks later, Waterhouse was seen debuting an apparent baby bump while she was out and about with her actor beau. The celebrity couple have been dating for over five years now.

A few viral pictures show Suki Waterhouse flashing her baby bump while she was photographed with The Batman star in Los Angeles on Wednesday. In the pics, Waterhouse is seen decked up in a black zip-up sweater teamed with tiny gray sweatshirts. The supermodel is also seen sporting a beige baseball cap and sports shoes as she carries a black bag. Robert, meanwhile, wrapped himself up in a grey hoodie with black Adidas shorts. In what appeared to be coordinated outfits, Pattinson was also seen sporting a black baseball cap with sports shoes and calf-length socks.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made their official red carpet debut as a couple in December 2022 while attending December’s Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt. The couple who first sparked dating rumors in 2018 are known for keeping their private affairs out of the public sphere.

The British lovebirds recently walked the red carpet for GO Campaign’s annual gala in Los Angeles. Waterhouse opted for a sheer burgundy dress that flaunted her matching lingerie set underneath, while Pattinson opted for a black suit, as they posed with their arms wrapped around one another. But it wasn’t their sartorial picks that made all the noise. Suki’s baby bump beneath her sheer dress was quick to pique netizens’ interest. However, some also pointed out that it could be the flowy pattern that appeared like a baby bump. But it seems like there’s indeed a baby on the way for the celebrity couple.

Fauxmoi has shared Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson‘s pics from their recent outing on Reddit and several fans have poured in congratulatory wishes for the couple.

“Oh my god. That’s gonna be a beautiful baby,” one Redditor said.

Another person added, “The bone structure on that kid will be incredible.”

“I’m sure his stans are going to be super normal about this. I hope they name the kid Jellybean just for the chaos. They seem like a very lowkey couple, I have a soft spot for both of them,” wrote another user.

“That Baby Won The Beautiful Lottery,” one person commented.

A netizen asserted, “I saw those pictures of them two on a red carpet and people said she was and I saw a little bump but it could’ve just been bloated, this seems more like a bump so congrats!”

“Oh to be a young pop singer carrying Robert Pattinson’s baby,” added another internet user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Robert Pattinson will next be seen in the science fiction film Mickey 17 which has been written, directed, and co-produced by Bong Joon-ho who is known for helming the Oscar-winning film Parasite.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Fall Guy: Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt, Two Forces Of Barbenheimer, Get A Thumbs Up In Test Screenings With One Of The Cast Members Saying, “If You Didn’t Enjoy This Movie, You Don’t Have A Soul”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News