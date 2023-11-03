Justin Bieber moved on with Hailey Bieber (also known as Hailey Baldwin) in 2018, but Jelena fans still haven’t accepted the reality. Time and again, there are viral videos comparing his wife to ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, despite their union at the Academy Museum Gala last year. The bad blood amid fan clubs continues, and below are all the details you need.

Time and again, Hailey is blamed for allegedly being the home wrecker. Justin and Selena began dating around 2010 and tried to work on their relationship for a long time despite all the toxicity. It was in May 2018 that they split for the nth time, but little did anyone know that Bieber would move on within two months. He announced his engagement to Baldwin in July, and they tied the knot in September of the same year.

In a viral video that is a compilation of different timelines, Justin Bieber is asked, “What are you most afraid of losing?” He takes a while before smiling and responding, “My family.” Selena Gomez, during a Vogue interview in 2017, was asked, “What’s the one thing that you cannot live without?” and she immediately answered, “My family.”

While ex-couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez gave the same answers, what Hailey Bieber responded to a similar question felt rather bizarre to the netizens. She responded, “My engagement ring,” leading to severe backlash and netizens calling her a “material girl.”

A user wrote, “The fact that Hailey didn’t even think about it, she just ‘mY eNgAgEmEnT rInG’ bruh. Just shows where her focus is.”

Another commented, “You can buy another engagement ring but not another family. The question meant: what can you not live without? Hailey obviously didn’t understand that.”

A user joked, “Police: ur family died Justin: cries Selena: cries Hailey: but is my ring ok???”

“Hailey, the material girl, hahaha,” a viewer slammed.

Another shared, “Selena did not hesitate with the family part, and that’s so beautiful. Justin definitely hesitated. And Hailey, really, her engagement ring? Yes, they’re so much money. But for real?”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is enjoying her single life. She was previously dating Drew Taggart, and there were several romantic pictures that confirmed their relationship.

Selena has, however, claimed that she loves being single and has friends like Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz always rooting for her. On the professional front, she also spends a lot of time building her makeup line, Rare Beauty.

