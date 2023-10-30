Hailey Baldwin Bieber has become a popular name owing to her marriage to pop star Justin Bieber. But she has made an identity for herself with her skincare line, Rhode Skin, and not to forget her trendy strawberry glaze makeup. Hailey is also a prominent name in the world of modeling. When the West is gripped with the Halloween fever, the model has dropped jaws and turned heads with her Halloween costume inspired by Carmen Electra’s role in the parody film series Scary Movie.

Hailey has a huge social media presence, with over 50.7 million followers on Instagram. A few days back, she stunned everyone with her pics for D.Repubblica. It. She is known for her association with the Kardashian-Jenner family, as she is close friends with both Kylie and Kendall. She is also one of the hot topics on social media, thanks to Justin’s past relationship with Selena Gomez, and the war between the fans sometimes goes a little too far.

Halloween is an enjoyable occasion where everyone wears costumes, mostly spooky ones. Hailey Bieber opted to pay homage to actress Carmen Electra’s iconic character from the 2000 parody film Scary Movie. She wore a pair of white lingerie set. A lacy bra and panty flaunted her washboard abs and sculpted legs. She chose a pair of sneakers with white socks to accompany the costume. She shared a carousel of pictures of the outfit on her Instagram page, posing in the middle of what looks like a park with the sprinklers showering water on her from the back.

For makeup, Hailey Bieber chose to go for a full coverage base with a contour and highlighter, giving depth to her face. Shiny eyeshadow on the mascara-laden eyes. Bieber went for a brown lip color with a generous amount of gloss on it.

Hailey‘s hair has been cut in a blunt bob. It was wet and messy, giving a steamy vibe to her entire look. The model undoubtedly looked gorgeous and s*xy in her Halloween costume and was indeed a fitting tribute to Carmen Electra. Carmen played the character of Drew in the film, and in one of the photos, Hailey sported her cardigan look as well.

If anyone is thinking of bringing the parody film franchise back, then they should surely give including Hailey Bieber in it a thought. She will add the perfect amount of glam to the film.

Hailey Bieber captioned the pictures “SCARY MOVIE’, and in one of them, she also has fake blood on her, where she posed with her murderer with a skeleton mask.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

