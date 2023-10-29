Halloween is around the corner, and spooky parties have already begun. The star-studded gatherings are always on a different level as most celebs stick to the theme and bring out the best costumes ever. Hollywood lovebirds Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently upped the costume game on Halloween as they sought inspiration for their outfits from the Hollywood classic Kill Bill: Volume 1. Scroll down to check details about their looks and we are sure you would not want to miss it.

Megan and MGK have been making headlines since the beginning of this year. It was reported that the two had some troubles in their engagement, and the Transformers star was also not wearing her ring during several incidents. A few months back, the two again began making public appearances and things seem to be better in their paradise now. The two also reportedly went for couples’ therapy.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly both took to their respective Instagram handles to share their pictures from the latest Halloween bash. The Jennifer’s Body star slipped into a schoolgirl costume as she became assassin Gogo Yubari, played by Chiaki Kuriyama from the 2003 Quentin Tarantino directorial. Megan made sure to add several details to her look as she wore a white shirt, red bow, navy blue blazer and checked pleated skirt. She added white socks and matching heeled shoes to her look.

She also had fake blood dripping from her eyes and straightened her brunette hair with frontal bangs. Her red nails were as dramatic as they could be and makeup was right on point. Check out Megan Fox’s look here:

On the other hand, Machine Gun Kelly wore a yellow jumpsuit with blood stains, similar to the one Uma Thurman’s Bride character wore in Kill Bill: Volume 1. He also matched his yellow shoes to the one Thurman sported in the movie. MGK held a samurai sword in his hands and left his blonde locks down. His metallic bracelets, nose ring and the blood on his cheek added to his look’s seriousness.

Megan Fox and MGK nailed the Halloween costume game and were among the most doting couples at the party. The party also saw Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Austin Butler, Jessica Alba, Cindy Crawford, and Gavin Rossdale, among others.

What are your views on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s looks?

