Hailey Bieber is officially the queen of LBD, and there’s no denying that. The supermodel-turned-entrepreneur dons a leather little black dress and looks hot as always, flaunting her glamorous style. On to the series of new events, Hailey recently was spotted on a stroll in Santa Monica, California, putting her best fashion forward, and there’ll never be enough songs that Justin Bieber could write about the love of his life. Scroll below to take a look.

Hailey enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 50 million followers on Instagram. She’s pretty active on the platform and often gives a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle, and we love her PDA-filled photos with her husband, Justin.

21 Met Gala took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared Hailey Bieber’s photos donning a little black dress in leather that came with chain detailing at the front. The Rhode-owner paired with a high-neck spandex and sheer stockings.

Hailey is known for her street fashion style, and even for the most casual outings, she opts for stunning dresses, making the world her runway, and we love how she plays with different designs and patterns.

The supermodel accessorized the look with a luxury handbag and sunglasses and flashed her radiant smile to the paparazzi. Hailey Bieber completed the look with silver earrings, her engagement ring, and a diamond anklet with her signature neat bun hairdo with middle parting.

Take a look at her photos below:

Hailey Bieber is seen arriving at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California. pic.twitter.com/72UaL0cAhd — @21metgala (@21metgala) October 27, 2023

We love how Hailey Bieber has the talent to change any boring outfit into an incredibly fashionable affair.

We know how Justin Bieber constantly obsesses over his wife and model and has written songs keeping her in mind and what else a woman needs. And if there’s one thing we would like to steal from Hailey’s fantastic wardrobe, it would be her sunglasses collection.

Also, the supermodel’s ever-so-glowing glazed skin never makes an opportunity to make headlines, and she lives up to her latte makeup trend every single time she steps out in public.

What are your thoughts on Hailey Bieber’s LBD? Do let us know.

