Halloween 2023 is just four days away! Shocked? Well, today is Friday, and the coming Tuesday is Halloween. With the weekend on hand, you can sort your outfit for October 31. While we are sure you have something in mind, we are STILL here to help you shine with some costume inspirations – especially if you’re looking to hit the parties with your significant other.

Zeroing in on what you want to wear to Halloween is a task. Deciding what you AND your partner will wear is an even bigger task, especially if you want to match/coordinate your outfits. Do not fear; Koimoi is here.

We scrolled through celebrities’ part Halloween looks and checked out some super stylish ensembles they pulled off as couples. From recreating movies and show characters to transforming themselves into other people we may see IRL or after they die – we curated a list that has it all. You can shine on Halloween 2023 like Jennifer Lopez and her partner as skeletons or as former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West by becoming a mermaid and sailor. You could even transform into Gomez and Morticia Addams like estranged couple Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner’s Addams did in 2018.

Scroll below to check out our Halloween 2023 couple outfit inspirations. For convenience, we have listed the 7 celebrity Halloween fashion inspirations from quick to pull off to tricky, aka from pulling something out from the closet at the last minute to actually having to sit in front of the mirror for at least 30 minutes.

Steph & Ayesha Curry as Mr & Mrs Smith

Loved watching Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie set the screen on fire in Mr & Mrs Smith? Well, this Halloween, you and your partner can become John and Jane Smith like NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, did in 2021. All you need is an oversized white button-down shirt and red knee-high work boots for the lady (opt for skin-colored stockings if you’re uncomfortable showing too much skin) and a white t-shirt, white running shorts, and brown ankle-length boots for the guys. Add some dirt, and you’ve got the post-battle look. PS: It’s the most effortless look to pull off in this list.

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams as Stranger Thing’s Eleven and Dustin

To make Halloween 2023 fun by incorporating one of the most-loved shows currently streaming online, do what Sarah Hyland and her husband, Wells Adams, did in 2017. The duo brought Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven and Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin to live with this quick fix. To get the look, have the person turning into Eleven wear a light pink cotton dress under a blue jacket (remember season 1?) and a wig – that’s a must. To become Dustin, simply slip into jeans, a t-shirt, a denim jacket, and don’t forget the cap and a backpack to store everything you’ll need for the night.

Jennifer Lopez & Casper Smart as sexy skeletons

Want to look s*xy with as little effort as needed? In that case, take inspiration from this 2015 look Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart pulled off for Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash. Turn into skeletons by simply slipping into full black ensembles – the more sensual, the better for the lady, and have white paint cover your face and exposed body parts to make it look like bones. Pale makeup with bold red lips will help you win the Halloween 2023 Best Costume award at any party.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as a mermaid & a sailor

Don’t want to be a skeleton but want to be something mystical? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s co-ordinated ensemble is here to help. While Kim became a gorgeous mermaid, Kanye transformed into a sailor. To ace this look, all you need is a shimmery, mermaid-style skirt for the lady and a shell-embellished bralette or crop top with a good amount of shell jewelry to adorn the neck, ears, and wrist. For the sailor part, simply opt for a pair of white pants that end at least an inch over your ankles, flat loafers, a blue and white striped t-shirt, and a blue jacket if possible. A sailor’s cap will make the look more convincing.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner as Gomez and Morticia Addams

While Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may be facing off against each other in court owing to their divorce and custody battle, in 2018, they set some serious Halloween goals. Years before the Adams became a rage thanks to the Jenna Ortega-led Netflix show Wednesday, the now-estranged couple transformed into Gomez and Morticia Addams. Besides needing to have the attitude to pull off the parts, the lady will need a figure-hugging, floor-sweeping black gown, and the guy, a striped suit complete with a white shirt and black tie. If your King is short, this look is perfect. No expressions and pale makeup are a must.

Emily Ratajkowski and ex-boyfriend Jeff Magid as Marge & Homer Simpson

The Simpsons have been here for ages and is something we have seen many become over the years on Halloween. Becoming Marge and Homer is an amazing choice for a couple as it’s very easy to get your hand on an outfit – the Ms/Mrs needs a strapless light green dress and red heels, while the Mr simply requires a white t-shirt and blue pants. The reason it’s down on the list is only because you will need to paint yourselves yellow. Sorry!

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones

The last look on our list is this Game of Thrones-inspired look Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson rocked in 2017. At a Halloween party, the Good American founder became Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen and her on-again-off-again NBA boyfriend Khal Drogo. The reason it’s last on our Halloween 2023 couple outfit inspirations is that it will take time and effort to get the costume in place – if you head to the stores this weekend, you can buy it for some dollars, and the makeup will need at least 30minutes in front of the mirror.

You can simply become Barbie and Ken if none of these 7 Halloween 2023 costume ensembles are your pick. The only drawback is that too many of them may roam around, given the film’s success.

Do let us know which Halloween 2023 fashion inspo you loved and are likely to slip into on Tuesday.

