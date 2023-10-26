Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are a powerful couple who always bring the best out of each other. The Hollywood couple has often been trolled for their sartorial choices, with many highlighting how they always look like they’re headed for different occasions – but they come back stronger than a 90s trend. And, of late, they have been dropping some major couple fashion goals, especially with their fall street style that you can easily recreate for your next outing.

The 26-year-old Rhode Skin founder and 29-year-old “Peaches” singer were recently spotted at the Saban Theater in Los Angeles where they showed off their sense of style. The couple was headed to attend one of the monthly events hosted by the religious organization.

Hailey Bieber recently addressed the oft-discussed topic on the web that she and her husband Justin Bieber are usually dressed like they’re going to two completely different events. In one such recent example, Hailey was dressed in a red hot dress during the launch of her Peptide Lip Treatment flavor called Strawberry Glaze, while Justin was seen following her in a sweatshirt and sweatpants paired with a baseball cap. Their outfits became a topic of major discourse on the internet, attracting memes and massive criticism – addressing the same, the supermodel in an interview with GQ revealed, “He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling. We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.'”

Circling back to Hailey and Justin’s recent outing, the couple were their laid-back selves wearing casual wear. Hailey was seen in a pair of light-wash jumpsuits worn over a crisp white shirt, which she teamed with a long black trench coat. Bieber, meanwhile, looked cool in a long, tailored leather coat and wore underneath an open-buttoned white shirt paired with checkered teal trousers. While Justin wore brown leather loafers, Hailey sported black pumps.

The couple was seen twinning in black shades, and for the accessories – Hailey opted for her signature necklace and chunky gold earrings, while Justin carried a gold chain around his neck.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen leaving Funke restaurant in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/KJYT5zhcaH — @21metgala (@21metgala) October 26, 2023

Ever since the social media trolling, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have been dressing more in line. Now, every time the couple is spotted on the streets, the pair looks nothing short of models walking down the runway. While Hailey in her interview mentioned they do not sit and decide on matching outfits, it seems like they have done the same this time around, and well, we couldn’t be happier for the couple to make more progress.

