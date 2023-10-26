Marvel Cinematic Universe found its new Captain America, and even though we still are hooked on Chris Evans’ portrayal of Cap, Anthony Mackie has slid under that skin very smoothly. He first debuted in the MCU umbrella as Falcon in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Slowly, he made his way and formed a solid grip on the ground as a faithful Avenger, and soon, Anthony Mackie spread his metal wings to fly over our hearts and minds.

For the unversed, Anthony has not only been featured in Avenger movies and series but has also been a part of many great projects, including Million Dollar Baby, Brother to Brother, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, The Hurt Locker, and others. But do you know how much this actor’s net worth is? Well, scroll ahead to find it out!

Being in the industry for so many years, his portrayal as Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe made him create a name for himself on the map of Hollywood. Now, talking about his net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth, Anthony Mackie has an estimated value of $8 million as of 2023.

Anthony Mackie’s Salary Growth With Every Avenger Movie & Series:

According to media reports, as mentioned in Animated Times, Anthony Mackie had received a mere $100,000 for Avengers: Age of Ultron, but after the massive hit and his popularity, Anthony’s salary saw a hike. And however, for Avengers: Infinity War, the MCU actor was given a paycheck of $4 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Falcon turned Captain America received $475,000 as his remuneration per episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And as per recent reports, the actor earned $10 million for the fourth chapter of Captain America: Brave New World.

Anthony Mackie’s New Orleans’ Property

The actor, who was born in New Orleans, bought a property in his hometown of 20 acres. And based on multiple news reports, it has been deduced that it would be East Studios LLC, a Mackie-led film studio.

According to the media, apart from his Marvel movies, Anthony Mackie, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon-led movie The Adjustment Bureau was one of his most acclaimed movies that grossed $128 million. On the other hand, another project, Notorious, had made $44 million worldwide.

Apparently, Anthony Mackie wanted to play Black Panther and even tried to convince the makers to do so, but somehow, it didn’t pan out, and he became the Falcon. And thank God he did, cuz look at him now!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: When The Weeknd Recalled ‘Uncomfortable’ First Meeting Taylor Swift Who Was Petting His Hair, “She Must Have Been A Little Gone Off A Few Drinks…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News