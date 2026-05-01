When the big-budget historical drama Desert Warrior was announced in 2021, some cinephiles may have envisioned it as an answer to David Lean’s iconic 1962 film, Lawrence of Arabia. Anthony Mackie, who is well-known for starring in several MCU blockbusters in addition to Kathryn Bigelow’s Oscar-winning war drama The Hurt Locker was cast in the lead role, alongside Aiysha Hart, Sharlto Copley, and Ben Kingsley, among others.

So, the stage was set for a massive visual spectacle intended to bring moviegoers to theaters in huge numbers. However, things did not go according to plan. Desert Warrior, reportedly the most expensive film produced in Saudi Arabia, currently has an underwhelming critics’ score of 29% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb user rating of 2.1/10. On the box office front, the film has managed to collect just around $0.5 million globally since its theatrical release, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Let‘s take a look at the Desert Warrior box office earnings as per Box Office Mojo data

Desert Warrior – Box Office Summary

North America: $487,848

International: $29,660

Worldwide: $517,508

Keeping in mind the film’s budget and the above figures, it looks like Desert Warrior is tracking to become one of the biggest box office flops of all time. Let’s take a look at the massive worldwide total the film needs to reach just to break even at the box office.

Desert Warrior – Budget & Break-Even Point (Estimated)

The Rupert Wyatt-directed period film has reportedly been made on a budget of $150 million, according to Collider. Applying the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule, Desert Warrior would need to earn around $375 million to break even at the box office.

At this stage, it still needs to earn an additional $374.5 million globally to achieve that key box office milestone. However, given its dismal start and current pace, it appears highly unlikely that it will be able to hit that mark during its ongoing run. That said, the final box office verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What Is The Plot of Desert Warrior?

When Princess Hind (Aiysha Hart) refuses to comply with Emperor Kisra’s (Ben Kingsley) demands, she is pursued by his Commander Jalabzeen (Sharlto Copley). A legendary bandit called Hanzala (Anthony Mackie) agrees to help her, and they join forces with warring tribes to confront the emperor’s ruthless rule.

Desert Warrior – Official Trailer

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