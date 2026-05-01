Project Hail Mary has matched Sinners as one of the longest $1 million-grossing films at the domestic box office post-COVID. This stronghold in its home territory, along with a good performance overseas, has the sci-fi movie inching away from becoming Andy Weir’s biggest adaptation worldwide. It became Weir’s top-grossing film adaptation in North America a few weeks ago, and it will also achieve that worldwide this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The Ryan Gosling starrer has matched Sinners as the 9th-longest $1 million grosser at the North American box office in the post-COVID era. The movie has collected $1.1 million on its 6th Wednesday, setting a March record. It has been over $1 million for 41 consecutive days in North America. It still has strong legs at the box office in North America, dropping by 33.7% from last Wednesday despite losing 310 theaters, including IMAX, last Friday. The film has grossed $308.7 million domestically.

Set to hit the $650 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, Project Hail Mary grossed $307.8 million overseas. The film has a stellar hold at the international box office, and, when combined with the domestic total, the worldwide gross is $616.6 million. It is tracking to hit the $650 million mark at the worldwide box office. It is the 3rd-highest-grossing movie worldwide this year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $308.8 million

International – $307.8 million

Worldwide – $616.6 million

Inches away from surpassing The Martian as Andy Weir’s biggest adaptation

Andy Weir is a bestselling author whose The Martian is the first film adaptation, and Project Hail Mary is the second. The Martian was directed by Ridley Scott and starred Matt Damon in the lead role. The first Andy Weir film adaptation grossed $630.6 million worldwide.

The Ryan Gosling starrer is now less than $15 million away from surpassing The Martian’s global haul as the biggest Andy Weir film adaptation. This is a strong headline achievement and adds to its overall box office success story. Project Hail Mary is about a science teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship. As his memories return, he uncovers a mission to stop a mysterious substance killing Earth’s sun, and that an unexpected friendship may be the key. The movie was released on March 20.

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