Advertisement

Matt Damon is a well-known name in the entertainment world thanks to stellar performances in films like the Bourne franchise, The Martian, Invictus and more. While his award-winning filmography boasts of some well-known and big-budget films, the actor is also known for letting go of projects that took his counterparts to new heights. And one of these films was Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

Matt was offered a role in Nolan’s 2008 superhero film starring Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as Joker. However, he felt it was a ‘small role’ and rejected it, only to later call it the ‘worse financial error’ he had ever committed. Read on to know which character it was and why he called it one of his worse financial decisions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a past conversation with The Playlist, Matt Damon got candid about rejecting playing Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Recalling the incident, the ‘Interstellar’ actor said, “Well, ‘Dark Knight’ was a small role that I was offered … It wasn’t Heath or Christian’s part…”

So which part was he offered in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight? Well, it was that of Harvey Dent, aka the supervillain Two-Face. Talking about it, Matt Damon continued, “There was some other big movie, some big part that I was doing where I was like, ‘Well, I can’t play Harvey Dent, this is a relatively small role, but I am headlining this other thing.’ But you gotta be sanguine about it and go, ‘It all works out.’”

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight turned out to be a massive box office success, having earned around $1.006 billion at the box office against a budget of $185 million. Calling this rejection one of his ‘worse financial error,’ the ‘Good Will Hunting’ actor said, “At this point, I passed on the biggest payday in the history [of cinema] accidentally, so I could never do worse financially, I could never commit a worse financial error.”

We bet you didn’t know Matt Damon was this disappointed about letting the film go.

For more such interesting throwback stories from Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BLACKPINK: Jennie Charging Whopping $790K To Lisa Earning $890K, Here’s How Much Salary/ Post These K-Pop Girls Charge For Sponsored Deals On Instagram!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News