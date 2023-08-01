When we talk about highly successful Hollywood directors, we cannot leave Steven Spielberg out of the conversation. The director has stood out for a lot of decades with his unique way of storytelling and exploring topics people wouldn’t dare talk about. One such sensitive topic that was turned into a movie that propelled Spielberg into the masses was Schindler’s List.

The movie, released in 1993, stars Liam Neeson with Spielberg behind the camera. The movie was an absolute success and brought in more than $300 million at the box office. However, for the Jaws director, it was not about the money. Moreover, he thinks it is “blood money” and had no interest in filling his pockets with the profits. Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

Steven Spielberg, known for ‘Jurassic Park‘, ‘ET’, and more, told Today, “It is blood money. Let’s call it what it is. I didn’t take a single dollar from the profits I received from Schindler’s List because I did consider it blood money. When I first decided to make Schindler’s List I said, if this movie makes any profit, it can’t go to me or my family, it has to go out into the world and that’s what we try to do here at the Shoah Foundation. We try to teach the facts of the past to prevent another Holocaust in the future.”

He further added, “It took about eight years to collect their testimonies from almost 64 countries in 32 languages. I have never felt, since ‘Schindler’s List,’ the kind of pride and satisfaction and sense of real, meaningful accomplishment.” As for the movie, Schindler’s List was immensely popular and it also won seven Academy Awards. But Steven Spielberg wants no association with the success.

What do you think about Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List? Let us know, and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

