Jennifer Lopez needs no introduction, the singer/actress has millions of followers across the globe, and she might have gained millions more with her latest sultry pics in a skimpy lingerie set, lifting up everyone’s mood with them. JLo and Ben Affleck have been in the news for their couple dynamics, but despite that, the diva knows how to keep her fans happy with her glorious snaps, and it is truly unbelievable that she is 50 plus.

The singer has been rocking a heavenly body even women in their 20s and 30s fail to achieve, and it’s just sheer hard work that goes behind that perfect body. She and Affleck, after their long on-off relationship, finally tied the knot last year, but the couple have been in the news because of their weird expressions and body language in public.

But putting it all in the back seat for now and just focusing on the thirst trap Jennifer Lopez has set with her racy snaps on her Instagram. JLo sported a blue-coloured balconette bra paired with the same coloured panties from Intimissimi, with gold details on them, as she flaunted her washboard abs and toned legs on them with a pair of kitten heels on. Lopez also threw in a silk bathrobe in the colour blue with her lingerie and posed sassily in her dressing room.

Jennifer Lopez surely got our hopes high and pumped us up with her snaps which she captioned, “Happy Monday 💙 Have a great week everyone!” She had her hair done in an updo with several loose locks falling down and cascading her face.

For makeup, the diva went for a dewy bronzed-up look with sheer foundation, eyeliner and tons of mascara to lift up the look. For her lips, she chose to line it up with a soft brown shade and topped it with a n*de lip colour. Jennifer Lopez turned 54 last week, but she is just getting more beautiful with each passing year.

Netizens reacting to her hot snaps dropped several comments on her post. One wrote, “You are very beautiful no matter what you wear”

Another said “Ben Affleck , is your wife single “

One of the third users said, “Looks Alluring at this age !!!! 😳……great”

Followed by, “HOLY ! omg she is just heaven. aging like a fine wine.. Still Hot in her 50s . what a stunning woman.”

And, “Dammittttt Ben affleck u have a good one big dawggg”

Check out the snaps here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

