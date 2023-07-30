



Last year, Ranveer Singh posed n*de for the Paper magazine shoot, and it later became a national controversy with politicians and the entertainment fraternity reacting to it. While some supported his bold move, some trolled the actor for ‘hurting the sentiments of women’. Nonetheless, he did make a buzz among fans on social media and guess what? It’s time to move on from his n*de shoot, and Bella Hadid once flaunted her n*pple piercing for the magazine while baring her b**bs for the same. Scroll below to take a look at it!

Bella is one of the most successful models in the world, with a massive fan following on social media. She has over 59 million followers on Instagram and often shares sultry pictures of herself, giving a sneak peek into her personal and professional life on the platform.

Talking about her photo shoot, Bella Hadid went topless in 2016 for Paper Magazine. The model opted for an all-black look and left her blazer unbuttoned and flashed her pierced n*pple through it in style.

The model accessorised the look with chic golden jewellery and opted for bold teal-coloured lipstick and winged eyes. Bella Hadid donned a platinum blonde hair-do with a middle parting and looked breathtakingly s*xy in it.

Take a look at her picture below:

Only Bella Hadid can make a bold photo shoot look effortlessly flawless yet professional. This will definitely make you forget Ranveer Singh’s n*de photo shoot for a slight second. LOL!

What are your thoughts on Hadid going topless for the Paper magazine shoot back in 2016? Tell us in the space below.

