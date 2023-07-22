The life of a supermodel is indeed not an easy one. Looking as beautiful and fit as possible is not a piece of cake but these models do not spare any chance to turn heads with the stylish pieces they don. However, sometimes these pieces might turn harmful and Bella Hadid once had a similar experience. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Bella entered the world of modelling while she was just a teenager along with her elder sister Gigi Hadid. The two are among the highest-paid models in the world and have associated with many brands throughout their career.

Apart from walking the ramp, Bella Hadid has turned heads with her appearance during various red carpet shows. She is a regular at the Met Gala and has ofte left everyone in awe of her looks. But in 2022, Bella had a different experience at the event as she blacked out after wandering around in an uncomfortable attire.

Hadid left everyone amazed as she opted for a sleeveless black leather bodysuit with plunging neckline. The 26-year-old added a lacy pair of stockings and wrapped a matching piece around her waist. She completed her look with matching sheer gloves, accessories, a pair of strappy heels and vintage hairdo. The corset like bodysuit lifted her b**bs in a way that she flaunted her cl*avage and perfectly toned waist.

bella hadid wearing burberry at the 2022 met gala #metgala pic.twitter.com/vhP8EBlUsT — َ (@bellalooks) May 3, 2022

While the look was stunning, it was equally uncomfortable for the model. Once, talking to Interview Magazine, she shared her experience and revealed she blacked out in the outfit. Bella Hadid said, “I literally like, blacked out.” She continued, “I don’t even think I got one good photo on the red carpet. Now that I look back, I realize that people literally stand there for 20 minutes and they give. I looked once to the left, once to the right, and I ran up the stairs.”

Bella added how she could not even breathe in the outfit and posed only for three minutes. She said, “I don’t think I was out there for more than three minutes. I don’t know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn’t breathe. I mean, there were probably a lot of things happening.”

