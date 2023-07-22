Angelina Jolie has been through a dark phase in her life where she reportedly consumed drugs and partied hard. The actress might have turned her life 360 degrees now, but there was a time when the actress apparently took illegal drugs. A Hollywood rapper Mickey Avalon has made claims that he sold highly addictive methadone pills to the actress when she was a teenager. In a candid podcast interview, Avalon shared how he peddled his father’s opioids to the award-winning star.

Angelina Jolie, was most recently spotted wit her son Pax and daughter Zarah as they stepped out to hunt for an apartment in New York City. Jolie has been making a lot of public appearances off late as she remains in news for the messy battle custody of their kids with former husband Brad Pitt.

Circling back to Mickey Avalon selling drugs to Angelina Jolie, according to Radar Online, the rapper admitted that he would sell marijuana and other drugs at Beverly Hills High School where he and Jolie attended at the same time. Jolie at the time went by the name of Angelina Voight. Recalling an incident, Avalon stated, “I think I gave her some of my dad’s methadone pills.” He also revealed that he sold drugs as a young kid as a means to an end” while confessing, “My dad was on liquid methadone.” For the unversed, Jolie graduated from Beverly Hills High School at the age of 16 in 1991.

Shedding further light on the Angelina Jolie drug-related incident, Avalon shared, “He had some extra pills and $5 was a lot of money back then. I probably sold them for $5 or $10 dollars. She (Angie) could have given them to her boyfriend. Like who knows?” In the interview, Avalon claimed that he just sold weed.

The Tomb Raider star, in one of her earlier interviews, claimed that she was lucky that she did not die young, possibly hinting at her drug-fueled young days. She is now a United Nations goodwill ambassador who tirelessly advocates for refugees.

