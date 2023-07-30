Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Looks like there’s no stopping for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer. The film, which released this Friday, has been making waves at the ticket window and how. Starring an ensemble cast of Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and others alongside Ranveer and Alia, the film marks the return of filmmaker Karan Johar into direction after almost seven long years. Ever since the film hit the big screens, it’s received rave reviews from one and all.

The film opened on expected lines only to grow in the coming days. Not only the critic reviews, but even the word-of-mouth also seems to be working in its favour. Scroll down to check how much the film has collected on Day 3.

As per the early trends flowing in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has made a fantastic collection. Reportedly, Ranveer and Rocky seem to have impressed their fans as it has made a collection of around Rs 20-22 crore* on the third day of its release. With the latest numbers, the total collections now stand at 47.15-49.15 crore*. For those, who’ve come in late, KJo directorial collected Rs 11.10 crore on opening day, followed by Rs 16.05 crore on the 2nd day of its release, making it a total of Rs 27.15 in just two days.

Looking at its growth, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has witnessed a jump of almost 90% from day 1 and around almost 30% jump from day 2. However, the numbers are expected to go little higher – could even touch 50 crore mark – depending on the performances of the late night shows.

Going by this trend, Gully Boy gang – Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh – could easily bring in a sum of Rs 6 crore+ on Monday passing the real test with flying colours.

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

